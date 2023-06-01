Georgian President sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

1 June 2023 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

To His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to You my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Independence Day.

The strong friendship and ties between our people can be traced back to our common past. 105 years ago, our countries declared their independence almost simultaneously, and since the our good neighborly and brotherly relations have been constantly strengthening, which now has established itself as a firm strategic partnership between our countries.

Today, Georgia attaches special importance to the further deepening and strengthening of the strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect, wish you success in service to your country, and to the friendly Azerbaijani people – peace, health and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabishvili,

President of Georgia

---

