Response to Armenian Foreign Ministry's May 29 statement against Azerbaijan

We resolutely reject the biased and baseless statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia with reference to the views and calls expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev in Lachin district on May 28, 2023.

This statement of the Armenian side, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years, carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, destroyed cities and villages, is a manifestation of his inability to digest the work done by Azerbaijan in a short time to carry out reconstruction works after liberating these territories from occupation, and created all the conditions for the return of the population brutally expelled from the territories.

It can be seen that Armenia, at the same time, while withdrawing its forces from Lachin, the occupation of which ended in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, aims to cover up and divert the attention of the international community, such as placing more than 2,700 mines and mine traps on houses in order to prevent the realization of the Great Return to Karabakh.

The deliberate distortion by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s calls on the need to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty, the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and the resolute prevention of steps that serve to promote separatism in the region demonstrate that the Armenian Foreign Ministry does not want the normalization of relations.

It is ridiculous that Armenia, which committed an act of aggression against Azerbaijan in violation of the UN Charter and the norms and principles of international law, and did not end the occupation despite 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council, claims that Azerbaijan is threatening to use force.

It is absolutely unjustified that a country that expelled all the Azerbaijani population from their native lands, not only in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, but also in Armenia, allegedly pursued the intention of “ethnic cleansing” against the Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan intends to take all necessary steps towards the reintegration of local Armenian residents.

The suppression of opinions and attempts against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, which corresponds to the norms and principles of international law. The contrary activities of Armenia and Azerbaijan's intervention in the dialogue efforts with Armenian residents are to interfere in the internal affairs of our country and contradict the pathetic statements made by Armenia about “territorial integrity and support for sovereignty”.

The intention to prepare for peace and stability in the region is not measured by fake calls and promises, but by real steps. The party that was the first to propose the basic principles for the establishment of peace, the first to put forward the text of the peace treaty, the first to promote the efforts to open communications in the region, the first to promote the establishment of the commission on delimitation and work in this direction, and the first to promote confidence-building measures such as the return of soldiers who lost their way at the border it is known to everyone that it is Azerbaijan. It is clear to everyone that it is Armenia that is hindering all these efforts.

Thus, it would be good if the Armenian side, instead of obstructing peace-making efforts and making false and baseless statements, should respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, including the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, not in words but in deeds.

