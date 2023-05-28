Azerbaijani President congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan on victory in presidential elections

28 May 2023 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on the victory in the presidential elections, Azernews reports.

Note that President Ilham Aliyev became the first leader to congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - he congratulated before the official results were announced.

President Ilham Aliyev invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz