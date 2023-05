16 May 2023 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is on a working visit to the Republic of Iceland.

As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will attend the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe to be held in the capital city Reykjavik, Iceland, as well as hold bilateral meetings with a number of officials who will participate in the Summit.

---

