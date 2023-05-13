Rector of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University participates in 52nd NATO Conference of Commandants

13 May 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Rector of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev has participated in the 52nd NATO Conference of Commandants (CoC) held in Tallinn, Estonia, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Addressing the conference held at the Baltic Defence College, President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis emphasized the importance of support for military education.

The conference, which brought together commandants of national senior defense education institutions from Allied and partner nations, exchanged views on the present and future state of online education. The participants also discussed issues of modernization of military education, proper use of information and communication means in this field, and improvement of the curricula as well as other education methods.

During the conference, briefings on various topics were presented and participants' questions were answered.

Lieutenant General H. Piriyev met with the heads of several defense education institutions and held discussions about the prospects for the development of military education.

In the end, a photo was taken.

