Tuesday May 9 2023

Azerbaijan's President and First Lady attend opening of Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex in Shusha

9 May 2023 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex after the renovation work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha.

The President and the First Lady were informed of the works done in the complex.

The Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex was built by Mehmandarov family representatives back in the 18th century. The complex includes a big residential building, small residential building, family mosque and a spring. The renovation has begun since October 2021.

A museum was set up in the complex after its renovation. The exposition themed Karabakh Aristocrat’s House has over 150 ancient items put on display.

