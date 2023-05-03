Turkish citizens in Azerbaijan will be able to take part in elections - Cahit Bağçı

3 May 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Cahit Bağçı called on Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan to take part in the voting.

According to Azernews, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan said this at a press conference.

The Ambassador noted that preparations have been completed for Turkish citizens residing permanently or temporarily outside Turkiye to be able to vote in the elections.

He recalled that on May 14, presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkiye.

“15 polling stations have been established in Azerbaijan, 9 of which are located in Baku, 3 in Ganja and 3 in Nakhchivan. Citizens of Turkiye to take part in the voting," the diplomat said.

---

