After the visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to our country, the relations between the two countries were once again reviewed. This raises the question: will the pro-Armenian position of French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron, continue?

It is apparent from recent events that the French government does not wish to sever diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan. However, the active involvement of the Armenian lobby has been shaping the policy of the French government and its leader towards Armenian interests. Almost all branches of French President Emmanuel Macron’s political strategy have launched a diplomatic attack against Azerbaijan, as evidenced by the speeches of the president, the resolutions adopted by the French National Assembly, and the efforts of local administration institutions to recognize the status of Karabakh. By doing so, France's actions have damaged its image as a country that values fundamental principles such as democracy, liberalism, equality, and human rights.

In a comment on the recent Azerbaijan-France diplomatic meeting for Azernews, political analyst Amid Aliyev stated that "During the past period, France neither called on Armenia to implement the agreement of the November 10th statement even once, nor did it issue statements supporting the return of maps of mined areas. In contrast, presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse secretly visited Khankendi and delivered anti-Azerbaijani speeches, while the Armenian lobby made speeches in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris."

Meanwhile, France continued to take measures to hinder peace in the region, such as calling for the OSCE format to be brought to the table at certain times and attempting to internationalize the determination of the legal status of Armenians living in Karabakh. Additionally, France tried to pass a resolution against Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council.

“France appears to have difficulty accepting the fact that Armenians living in Karabakh have relations with Armenia while under Azerbaijan's control. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again emphasized to Mrs. Colonna that this is Azerbaijan's sovereign right.

"Azerbaijan will not seek permission from anyone, nor will it deviate from this path based on someone else's opinion," said Amid Aliyev.

All things considered, France should remain neutral in the region's political processes, increase pressure on Armenia, support Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and promote the implementation of agreements made in Brussels and Prague. Once positive developments are observed in these areas, a new phase of cooperation can be negotiated.

