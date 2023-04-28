Azerbaijani Army holds competition for best sniper [VIDEO]

28 April 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Army is holding a competition for the title of "Best Sniper" in accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

In the competition, consisting of various stages, servicemen are demonstrating their skills in "Shooting from awkward position", "Sniper in defense", "Sniper in attack", "Sniper relay race" and other topics.

The main objectives of the competition are to inspect the level of readiness of military personnel and to bring out the "Best Sniper" in the Azerbaijan Army.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

