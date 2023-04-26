Mine blast in Azerbaijan's Tartar injures one person

26 April 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Mine exposition in the direction of Tartar District's Sugovushan village injured a driver of the International Eurasian Press Foundation on April 26, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the information, the injured Babashov Khazar Tariyel oghlu, born in 1990 was then admitted to Barda district hospital. His condition is stable. His life is not in danger.

In violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, during the years of occupation and at the moment of withdrawal from Azerbaijani lands in late 2020 and even after the second Karabakh war, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

