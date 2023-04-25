Army’s rocket, artillery units hold live-fire drills [VIDEO]

25 April 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Units of Rocket and Artillery of the Azerbaijani Army are conducting live-fire tactical drills in line with the approved annual combat training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills were held in the daylight hours and at night.

In accordance with the plan, the educational and material base of the artillery divisions, which were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, the supply of military personnel, and the level of accomplishment of individual and group standards were inspected.

Then, the units took firing positions and fulfilled combat firing tasks from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery devices.

Imaginary enemy targets were destroyed with accurate fire strikes in the exercises held in order to improve the practical skills of the units and increase the combat capability of the servicemen.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz