Contest for the best essay about Heydar Aliyev starts in Bishkek [PHOTOS]

12 April 2023 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

In Bishkek, at school-gymnasium No. 20 named after Heydar Aliyev, a contest among schoolchildren of the 10th grade for the best essay on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan" has started. The event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports that the contest is organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

Yesterday, the ceremony of announcing the contest was held at the gymnasium school, which was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kyrgyz Republic Latif Gandilov. He spoke to schoolchildren, telling them about all the achievements and stages of the formation of the third president of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

The top three winners of the contest will be awarded prizes from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kyrgyz Republic.