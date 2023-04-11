Azerbaijani servicemen martyred due to Armenian provocation near border in Lachin

11 April 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

On April 11, using small arms, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Digh settlement of the Gorus region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Lachin District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

As a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian side, soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army became martyrs and were injured.

"At present, the units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry stated.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September of 2022, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

