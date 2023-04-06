Military personnel, mechanized units of Azerbaijan Army hold drills [VIDEO]

6 April 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Military personnel and mechanized units of the Azerbaijani army conducted drills on driving and fire training, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, the crews successfully accomplished the assigned tasks on driving combat vehicles in areas with difficult terrain, destruction imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states by standard armament.

The drills are mainly focused on increasing the knowledge and skills of military personnel and improving their combat skills.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations and develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

