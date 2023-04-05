Azerbaijani medics provide aid to Armenian woman on Lachin road amidst peaceful protest [VIDEO]

5 April 2023 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

On the night of the 115th day of the Azerbaijani eco-activists' vigil on Lachin-Khankandi road, Azerbaijani doctors provided medical assistance to an Armenian resident of Karabakh, Azernews reports.

At the request of the Russian peacekeepers, an ambulance from a modular hospital located in the city of Shusha arrived in the area, the patient was given first aid.

Later, the woman of Armenian origin was taken to Khankandi by ambulance.

Besides, the road remains open despite the claims by the Armenian media. This way, over 30 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the road throughout the day. The vehicles were carrying Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and children from Khankandi in the direction of Lachin.

Recall that following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC was going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the Gizilbulagh gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving at the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.

