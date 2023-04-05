Peaceful eco-protesters' vigil on Lachin-Khankendi road stands tall [PHOTOS]

5 April 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani eco-activists vigorously carry on peaceful protests back-to-back on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha.

According to Azernews, The protests over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has entered the day 115.

Participants of the protest performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

The protestors continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

Besides, the passage of the various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys without any hindrance are being ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz