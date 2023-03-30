Israel attaches importance to development of relations with Azerbaijan as its strategic partner - Isaac Herzog [PHOTOS]

30 March 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who is on an official visit to Israel, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The meeting discussed the current issues of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel, including the regional and international situation.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister spoke about the agenda of bilateral cooperation that has been developing in various directions, including political, economic, security, culture, education, high technologies, cyber security, and other sectors for the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and noted that the close contacts between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Israel play an important role in the development of relations.

The meeting heard that the opening of trade and tourism representations of Azerbaijan in Israel in 2021, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in 2023 is an indicator of the development of relations between the two countries.

Besides that, it was emphasized that regular political consultations and high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Israel play an important role in the further development of relations between the two countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also gave detailed information about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories. He also filled in about the military-political provocations committed by Armenia, the imitation of negotiations and Armenia's evading its obligations, the continuation of the mine threat, and the fact that Armenia has not withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijan per its obligations. He also brought to attention that Armenia has continued aggressive rhetoric and activity in recent weeks. The Foreign Minister stated that Azerbaijan is determined to establish peace and security in the region, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents.

President Isaac Herzog pointed out that Israel attaches importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan as its strategic partner. He stated that the traditions of friendship and solidarity existing between the peoples of the two countries are an important component of the developing relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. The president noted with satisfaction the positive contribution of the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan to bilateral relations. He expressed his confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel will play an important role in the further development of relations.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on regional issues of mutual interest.

