Iran's feasible hand in terror against Azerbaijani parliamentarian remains high in public opinion

30 March 2023 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The attempted assassination of Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa in Baku on his doorstep on March 28 triggered strong public reactions from all walks of life.

By virtue of his public standing, parliamentary and political status, this is natural, and subsequently, various contradictory, highly-colored, plausible and implausible versions have cropped up that are compelling the relevant competent state agencies to look into each tiny detail of the attempted assassination and weigh the pros and cons of each option to find out both assassin's paymaster/s and killer/s.

“Many public and political processes and events taking place in Azerbaijan recently are being carefully monitored and discussed by society. There is no doubt that the discussion of such events indicates our society’s adequate approach to such issues,” political analyst Samir Humbatov said in an interview with Azernews.

The discussions are not unambiguous at all, i.e. our society approaches issues from different angles. Whether it is the latest incident or the previous, diverse opinions and approaches of a different stratum of society emerge in each case. This is a kind of process that originates from the complete lack of access to the information within society. On the other hand, it can be caused by the influence of foreign states and power centers on certain groups in society.

“From that point of view, I think that our main responsibility in such matters should be conveying these issues to our society in a more accurate way to exclude misunderstanding. Of course, there will still be different opinions within society. However, it will be helpful for a large number of people to be well informed,” the pundit added.

Asked about any interrelation between the attempted murder and marking the 104th anniversary of the Azerbaijani special services, the pundit praised the vigilance of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, adding that no risk of a terror attack could be plotted in the country.

“We have to bear in mind that the Azerbaijani State Security Service is highly efficient and operates in a swift and prompt manner. Of course, there are networks of certain foreign intelligence agencies in Azerbaijan, and it is not possible to purge the country from them in a short period. Even if they want to send a message by doing so, it will not work, because the State Security Service of Azerbaijan is agile and fully capable of counteracting any attempts,” the analyst added.

In remarks about Iran's possible role in the attempted assassination of Fazil Mustafa, he said that Iran and its associates are trying to carry out illegal and clandestine operations, and the Tehran regime, especially IRGC and its affiliated media outlets, have been repeatedly threatening Azerbaijan, public figures and statesmen.

“Another issue is that the attempted assassination of MP Fazil Mustafa naturally brings to mind Iran firstly. As I said earlier, various actors associated with the Iranian establishment have repeatedly issued such threats. However, I think that we should not only focus on Iran. There might be other foreign special services or terrorist organizations under the guise of Iran,” he said.

The expert added that the latest opinions in Azerbaijan actually indicate that the traces of the attempted assassination go to Iran as the latter has recently made similar threats. Also, Fazil Mustafa is one of the politicians who sharply criticized Iran up until now.

“Therefore, I think it is more realistic to focus on Iran in this regard. On the other hand, I want to underscore that we should not ignore looking into other options,” Samir Humbatov added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz