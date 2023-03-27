27 March 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

As Legalize Law Firm, we started the year 2023 with great enthusiasm and full energy to serve the business needs of our clients. During this three-month period, we did a lot of things: legal services from company establishment to the settlement of disputes.

We would like to share with you our quarterly practice highlights. We:

Established limited liability companies for Pakistani and Russian investors;

Increased charter capital of the company and registered such a change in the charter with the registry of the tax authority;

Assisted our clients to register several trademarks: one for local non-governmental organization, one for local LLC; and another for Pakistani company specialized in pharmacy;

Successfully represented Chinese company in a commercial dispute arising out of contractual relations of the parties thereto in the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan (amount in dispute was circa 800.000 USD);

Successfully represented local construction company in a commercial dispute in the Baku Court of Appeal (amount in dispute was approximately 400.000 AZN);

Won a case in Shaki Court of Appeal, with regard to the dispute arising out of complex contractual relations. There was a dispute as to the nature of the relations of the parties since there were different type of agreements concluded between them. We were able to convince the court that the relations were not typical sale and purchase, but the agreement on trade agency where the obligation of the trade agent emerges upon realization (sale) of goods to third parties;

Successfully representing our client in Sumgait Commercial Court in a complicated contractual dispute, where we are about to extinguish the dispute with the mutually beneficial settlement agreement;

Assisted our client in a company liquidation case where we started all legal proceedings which continues up to now;

Drafted/reviewed more than 50 contracts (sale and purchase, service, lease, joint-cooperation, settlement, distribution, loan, shareholding, transportation, and so on) in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages for our clients from different industries, such as construction, investment, export, wine and so on.

Obtained several work and residence permits for the employees of our foreign clients;

Representing the interests of our client (Turkish company) before Sabail Prosecutor’s Office in a complicated embezzlement case.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz