Multinational Peace Support Operations Course held in Baku ends [PHOTOS]

25 March 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Multinational Peace Support Operations Course held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has ended, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

With the participation of servicemen of the military unit, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom Fergus Auld, as well as specialists of the British Military Advisory Training Team and the audience, the course listeners were presented with certificates.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the importance of such courses in terms of the mutual exchange of experience.

It was noted that during the course with the participation of the training team specialists, practical exercises for military personnel were held on Peace Support Operations, rules of behavior in accordance with the UN code and the law of armed conflict, as well as other topics.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

---

