24 March 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 18 criminals, whose involvement in the massacre in Baganis Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district was proven, were put on the international wanted list, senior assistant to the military prosecutor, Spokesperson of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Firad Aliyev told local media.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz