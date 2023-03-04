Azerbaijani MPs meet New Caledonian official amid president's fierce criticism of France's neo-colonial policies

4 March 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani MPs Tural Gancaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova met with Permanent Secretary for Exterior Relations of New Caledonia Mikael Forrest, who is in Baku to attend the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

MP Tural Gancaliyev, welcoming the guest, expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the representative of New Caledonia in the Azerbaijani parliament, and his participation in the event of the NAM in Baku.

He highly appreciated the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM, the second largest international institution after the UN, and drew attention to the significance of holding the summit of the Contact Group of the NAM in response to COVID-19 in Baku and the issues raised there.

For her part, MP Sevil Mikayilova spoke about the benefits of such meetings in terms of the mutual exchange of information and experience. She shared her views on the neo-colonial policy of France and praised the determination of the people of New Caledonia to achieve sovereignty.

At the same time, Mikael Forrest thanked Azerbaijan for its cordial attitude and high hospitality. He noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM was effective and the parliamentary network of the movement also functioned successfully.

Mikael Forrest informed about the colonial policy and the crimes committed by France against New Caledonia, spoke about the struggle of New Caledonia for independence, about how France hindered it in every possible way, and blocked the negotiations and the settlement process.

