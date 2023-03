2 March 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the grave of Azerbaijani National leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Azernews, the president paid tribute to the memory of the national leader and laid flowers at his monument at the Alley of Martyrs.

The memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored; flowers were laid on her grave.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz