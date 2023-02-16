Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends another shipment of humanitarian aid to Turkiye [PHOTO]

16 February 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Another shipment of humanitarian aid was sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to assist victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the foundation's media page.

On February 15, a plane carrying 40 tons of supplies, including tents and heaters flew to the earthquake zone at the instruction of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Since the outset of the tragedy, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been dispatching humanitarian aid to Turkiye to ease and share their pain. On February 9 and 11, as instructed by the First Lady, vital medications, medical supplies and equipment, warm clothing, heated tents, generators, heat radiators, field heaters, diesel fuel heaters, and supplies and equipment were rushed to Turkiye's provinces devastated by the quake.

The humanitarian aid, including warm clothes and equipment sent by citizens, had already been delivered to Turkiye with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Union.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to the quake-hit zone.

