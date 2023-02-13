Azerbaijani president underscores role of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in turning Mingachevir into Caucasus' energy center

13 February 2023 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

It was the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev who turned Mingachevir into the energy center of the Caucasus, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Azernews reports.

“Under his leadership and on his initiative, the foundation of a large power plant was laid in Mingachevir in 1976. The first block of the big station was inaugurated in 1981 with the personal participation of Heydar Aliyev,” he emphasized.