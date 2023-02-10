Azerbaijani MoD sends humanitarian aid to Turkiye's quake victims [PHOTO]

10 February 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

In keeping with the presidential instruction, the Medical Department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry set up relief measures to help victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

A total of 15 tons of cargo, including blood substitutes, antibiotics, bandages and surgical sutures, disinfectants, and other medical supplies, were dispatched to Turkiye with the help of the Medical Department's management team.

A team of medical specialists from the Azerbaijani Army has been involved in providing medical assistance at a field hospital in Kahramanmaras.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye was over 18,000 with the injured standing at 74,242.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and sent the largest number of rescue groups, namely 725 people.

Azerbaijan continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.



