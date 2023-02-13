Azerbaijani MoD sends another truck of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye [PHOTO]

13 February 2023 01:01 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dispatched another batch of humanitarian aid to Turkiye over the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports per the ministry.

As instructed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continued another batch of humanitarian aid to the quake-hit provinces of Turkiye.

The aid supplies arranged by the Defense Ministry-organized collection points were delivered to Turkiye by trucks.

Military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and their family members continue to collect dry food, cleaning supplies, clothes, bedding, heating, small household equipment, and other essential items at collection points.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

