Azerbaijan draws roadmap on artificial intelligence

2 February 2023

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has drawn up a roadmap for the development of the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The development of the roadmap was done within the framework of the cooperation between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the World Economic Forum’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platform.

“A #roadmap for the development of the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence has been drawn up. This has been done within the framework of the cooperation between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the World Economic Forum’s (@wef) #ArtificialIntelligence and Machine Learning platform. Digitalization and the application of the modern technological solutions will facilitate the efficient utilization of our country’s #economic potential,” the minister tweeted.

