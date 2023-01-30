Azerbaijan holds Iran responsible for Tehran embassy terror attack & for its dire consequences

30 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

A plane carrying the body of the killed embassy security chief, Orxan Asgarov, as well as the diplomats and their family members, landed at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Airport on January 29.

In the meantime, speaking to reporters at the Baku airport, Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov held Iran responsible for the terrorist attack and its grave consequences.

"On January 27, at about 0830 hours, an armed terrorist attack was carried out on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran," Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov said, adding that the incident was unexpected.

"Because such incidents are unlikely, generally unacceptable. According to the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention, the country that hosts the embassy is responsible for its security. Iran, as a state, is responsible for the terrorist act and its grave consequences," the deputy minister said.

He added that Azerbaijan's demands were brought to the attention of the Iranian ambassador in Baku.

"After this incident, we invited the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the ministry. Based on the preliminary information we have, we brought Azerbaijan's demands to the attention of the Iranian ambassador," Xalafov added.

"Our main requirement is that Iran, as a responsible state, within the framework of its international obligations, must conduct a thorough, detailed, and transparent investigation into the terrorist act," Xalaf Xalafov said.

In remarks about the activities of Azerbaijan's consulate general in Tabriz, the deputy foreign minister said it is functioning, and responsible for the protection of Azerbaijan’s consulate general in Tabriz and ensuring the safety of the consulate staff lie with Iran.

"Protecting our consulate general in Tabriz and ensuring the safety of people working there is entirely the responsibility of the Iranian government. We hope that the Iranian state, having drawn the appropriate conclusions from the terrorist attack, will not allow such situations to occur in the future," Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Xalaf Xalafov said.

"Each state that hosts embassy staff must remain loyal to its obligations," Xalaf Xalafov added.

The deputy foreign minister added that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue of the security of the embassy with relevant Iranian agencies though no proper measures were taken.

"Why are we saying this? Because we have repeatedly brought to the attention of the Iranian side that there are threats against the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Iran," Xalafov said.

The deputy foreign minister regretted that Azerbaijan received a martyr from a neighboring state.

"Unfortunately, we have accepted a martyr from a neighboring state. The Azerbaijani embassy for the first time accepted a martyr. Both Orxan Asgarov and the wounded were able to prevent the more serious consequences of the terrorist act at the cost of their blood," Xalaf Xalafov added.

"They showed heroism. They did it in the name of the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Xalaf Xalafov added.

