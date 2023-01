29 January 2023 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian President Katalin Novak has denounced the deadly assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

"I strongly condemn any attack on diplomatic missions and its personnel. My deepest condolences to #Azerbaijan and to the family of the victim, who passed away during the dreadful act at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran," the president said in a tweet.

---

