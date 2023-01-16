Azernews.Az

Monday January 16 2023

Azerbaijan registers increase in renewable energy output [PHOTO]

16 January 2023
The production of renewable energy exceeded 1.9bn kWh of energy in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

