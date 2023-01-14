Deadly explosion of ammunition occurs in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

14 January 2023 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

One person, a 52-year-old Elshan Humbatov has died in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district as a result of an explosion of ammunition, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, the incident occurred in the district’s Aghburun village when Humbatov grazed cattle.

Law enforcement officials have come to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

