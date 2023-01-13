Decrees of President Ilham Aliyev - new stage of social reforms, MP says

13 January 2023 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

A number of orders and decrees on social benefits, pensions, wage increases, recently signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, within the framework of the new social reform, will cover more than 800,000 people, Chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the mentioned decrees and orders are the new stage of social reforms carried out in the country and will serve to improve the social well-being of Azerbaijani citizens.

