Azerbaijan defuses more Armenia-planted mines in liberated lands

13 January 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Some 212 mines and unexploded ordnances have been defused in the liberated territories from January 1-7, 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

As a result, during the de-mining operation, two anti-personnel, seven anti-tank, and 203 units of unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to the statement, a total of 195 hectares have been freed of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz