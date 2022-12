31 December 2022 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President and the IDEA Public Association Founder and Head Leyla Aliyeva visited the Home for the Elderly and Disabled in Baku's Bilgah settlement.

Leyla Aliyeva shared a post in this regard on her Instagram page.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz