Azerbaijan's envoy calls France to support country's peaceful efforts

29 December 2022 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayevare called the French that Karabakh is Azerbaijan's sovereign territory.

She made the remarks on her Twitter page, commenting on the appeal of a group of French parliamentarians to French President Emmanuel Macron on ensuring the security of Karabakh Armenians, which was published in the "Le Monde" newspaper.

"Dear French parliamentarians, Karabakh, including the Lachin road, is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Karabakh Armenians are considered citizens of Azerbaijan. Universal human values, moral duty, and honor require you to support Azerbaijan's peaceful efforts," she tweeted.

Earlier, Azernews reported that Azerbaijan has summoned French ambassador Anne Bouillon to the Foreign Ministry to present a note of protest addressed to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz