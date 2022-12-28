Azerbaijani Bar Association shares plans to establish lawyer bureaus in liberated areas

28 December 2022 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Bar Association intends to establish lawyer bureaus in the liberated territories to provide quality legal assistance to citizens, Chairman of the Association’s Presidium Anar Baghirov told reporters today, Trend reports.

According to Baghirov, the association is taking the necessary measures in this regard.

"We’ll implement the plan [to establish the above bureaus] in the near future," he added.

---

