Azerbaijani envoy to France urges Armenia to honor obligations under trilateral peace deal

23 December 2022 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva called on Armenians to follow the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, Azernews reports.

"In almost all statements by the #UNSC member states, there was a call for the implementation of commitments under the Trilateral Statement. In view of Armenia’s blatant violations of the said document, such calls by UNSC members should finally be heard and observed by #Armenia," she tweeted.

For more than two years, Armenia, in violation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, refused to completely withdraw its armed forces and illegal armed formations from Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, and continue their illegal military operations there. One of Armenia's biggest violations of the trilateral deal is the refusal to share maps of the hundreds of thousands of mines it had planted and continues to plant even after the war.

