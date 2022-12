22 December 2022 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

A lump-sum allowance for five years (once a year) is envisioned to be provided to specialists working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said on December 22, Trend reports.

