Heads of diaspora structures arrive in Shusha, Karabakh [PHOTO]

22 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Heads of the state bodies of the member nations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) responsible for diaspora issues arrived in Shusha, Azerbaijan's historical and strategic city in Karabakh, on December 21 after holding the first part of the forum in the capital city Baku, Azernews reports.

The guests will also participate in a walk around the city, including familiarization with the Ganja Gates, one of several strategic exits of the city.

The first day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of public structures responsible for diaspora issues was held on December 20 in Baku.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz