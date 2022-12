21 December 2022 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has resigned, Azernews reports, citing Day.Az.

He announced his resignation at a plenary session of the Supreme Majlis.

Since December 1995, Vasif Talibov served as chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

