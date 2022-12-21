Azerbaijani official updates colleagues from GUAM on misuse of Lachin road by Armenia [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development under the Council of the GUAM Foreign Ministers held its 40th meeting via videoconference, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov attended the meeting presided over by Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu as the rotating chairman of GUAM.

Georgian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Ilia Darchiashvili and Dmytro Kuleba respectively attended the meeting.

During his speech, Elnur Mammadov discussed the significance of projects carried out in the areas of transportation, communication, and trade within the framework of GUAM as well as relationships of cooperation within the framework of the inter-parliamentary cooperation platform.

The deputy minister updated the meeting on the restoration and reconstruction efforts of Azerbaijan in the liberated areas as well as the steps taken to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The participants were also informed in detail about Armenia's failure to uphold its obligations resulting from the November 10, 2020, tripartite deal and the risk of landmines in the areas liberated from occupation.

He specifically mentioned the ongoing military provocations and transportation of landmines and weapons to Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh via the Lachin road.

At the end of the meeting, the protocol and two decisions were approved, and Ukraine has taken over the chairmanship.

