Azerbaijan to provide 478 more servicemen with new apartments

A total of 478 Azerbaijani servicemen will be provided with new apartments, Azernews reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the commission on measures to strengthen the social protection of military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, established by the presidential decree dated December 28, 2011.

Opening the meeting, Commission Chairman and Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said that under the special attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev, consistent measures are being taken to improve the social conditions of the servicemen and provide them with housing.

“To implement these activities, an appropriate amount of funds is allocated annually within the state budget. Over the past period, hundreds of servicemen of the Armed Forces have been provided with apartments by virtue of this social state program,” he said.

During the meeting, based on the list submitted by the Defense Ministry, the decision was made to provide fully equipped apartments to 478 servicemen on the waiting list for housing in Baku and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. It should be noted that 20 of them are families of servicemen, who became martyrs.

In general, as a result of the implementation of the decree, a total of 2,686 servicemen, who had served 20 years and more, were provided with apartments at the expense of state funds, and 26 families of martyrs were provided with apartments by Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

Moreover, 942 other servicemen were also put on the waiting list for housing based on the list provided by the defense ministry. Thus, the total number of servicemen on the waiting list for housing reached 2,302.

Azerbaijan takes consistent steps to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians.

