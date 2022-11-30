Iran's human rights researchers visiting Shusha [PHOTO]

30 November 2022 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

France-based human rights activists, who hail from Tabriz, are visiting Shusha, Azernews reports.

They are the chairwoman of the Erk Human Rights Committee, Jala Tabrizli, and Mashallah Razmi, a writer, researcher, and journalist.

The visitors will learn about the historical sites in Shusha, the destruction caused by the Armenians during the occupation, and the restoration and construction projects currently underway in Azerbaijan.

Yesterday they visited Aghdam District, where they were informed about the atrocities committed by Armenians in Aghdam. Also, the guests visited the Imarat Complex of Panahali Khan, the Aghdam House of Culture, the Juma Mosque, and the Aghdam Alley of Martyrs. In Aghdam District, Tabrizli and Razmi were informed about the construction being carried out by Azerbaijan after the liberation and the demining by ANAMA.

---

