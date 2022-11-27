Positions of Azerbaijani army shelled in several directions

27 November 2022 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On November 27, starting from 22:35 to 08:37, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavend, Fizuli, Terter and Aghdam directions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures, the ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz