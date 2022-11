24 November 2022 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The largest railway bridge in Azerbaijan is being built on the Hakari river, Trend reports citing the "Azerbaijan railways" CJSC.

The length of the bridge under construction is 418 meters, and the width is 6.5 meters.

The bridge supports with 13 spans are going to be made of reinforced concrete.

