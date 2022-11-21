Azerbaijani Justice Ministry's employees promoted to highest special rank – decree
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree conferring the highest special title of State Counselor of Justice, 3rd class, to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry's employees.
According to the order, the highest special ranks are conferred to:
Shahin Aliyev – Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Rahman Mammadov – Head of the Center for Work with Municipalities of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
---
