MoD: Armenia conducts illegal engineering activities on Azerbaijani lands

Units of the Azerbaijani Army observed Armenian illegal armed formations being engaged in conducting engineering activities on the Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the actions were carried out in order to empower combat positions near Aghdam and Khojaly Districts, starting from 0955 to 1445 (GMT+4) on November 17.

The ministry stated that such actions constitute a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

In order to suppress the illegal activities, the Azerbaijan army took necessary measures.

Meanwhile, the ministry has denied the statement of the Armenian Defense Ministry claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units opened fire on the Armenian positions at 1100 on November 17, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman got wounded.

