Both Azerbaijan and Türkiye fighting terror for years - expert [VIDEO]

16 November 2022 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Both Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been fighting terror for years, Azerbaijani political expert Elshad Hasanov said during discussions on the "Main issue" program on the AzTV channel regarding the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul, Trend reports on November 16.

According to Hasanov, together with friendly countries, constant work is done to prevent this, and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan plays a special role in this area.

"In whatever country terror was committed, it’s a means of pressure on this country. There are those who cannot accept Türkiye's development, increasing authority and role in the world. For this reason, the terrorist attack was committed," he explained.

"The State Security Service is doing a lot of work in this area, but our citizens should also be vigilant," added Hasanov.

