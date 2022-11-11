Azerbaijan summons Iranian envoy over recent smear campaign

11 November 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on November 11, Azernews reports.

At the ministry, the ambassador was informed about Azerbaijan's concern and dissatisfaction with the propaganda, the recent smear campaign against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian media, and the threatening rhetoric of high-ranking political and military representatives of Iran, which is not in line with the spirit of relations between the two countries.

The ambassador was told that it was inadmissible for Iran to harbor Azerbaijani citizens, who have committed crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order of Azerbaijan and were arrested by court decisions, and declared on the international wanted list. In this regard, the need to extradite criminals was once again emphasized.

Moreover, it was noted that it is an unfriendly step to receive in Iranian embassies persons, who foment separatism in Azerbaijan and are in hiding in other countries, evading criminal prosecution.

At the same time, it was stressed that the dissemination of such information in Iran and activities against Azerbaijan is unacceptable.

The expectations were voiced that this would be stopped as soon as possible.

